YORKSHIRE Ambulance chiefs are urging those waiting for their paramedics not to keep ringing them.
Seriously ill and injured patients have had to wait long periods, sometimes hours, before getting the medical help they desperately need because ambulances are having to spend hours waiting outside hospitals to admit patients.
Now the county's ambulance service has said that calls asking how much longer patients will have to wait are not helping them and may delay help getting to other people.
In a tweet, the service says: "Please do not call us back to ask how long our crews will be because this could delay us from speaking to a caller about someone who is seriously ill or injured.
"Only call us back if the patient’s condition worsens or they no longer need our help."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here