Seriously ill and injured patients have had to wait long periods, sometimes hours, before getting the medical help they desperately need because ambulances are having to spend hours waiting outside hospitals to admit patients.

Now the county's ambulance service has said that calls asking how much longer patients will have to wait are not helping them and may delay help getting to other people.

In a tweet, the service says: "Please do not call us back to ask how long our crews will be because this could delay us from speaking to a caller about someone who is seriously ill or injured.

"Only call us back if the patient’s condition worsens or they no longer need our help."