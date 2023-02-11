She had already handed over money to a fraudster claiming to be from the police and conning her with tales of investigating counterfeit cards and cash.

The fraudster arranged to meet her Ripon home to collect more cash from her, but real North Yorkshire Police officers were waiting and an 18-year-old from Scunthorpe was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Police made a Facebook post describing the scam as a “classic incident of courier fraud” and gave advice on how to avoid falling victim to a similar scam.

“Please remember that the police or your bank will never contact you and ask you to move or withdraw money” the post said.

“If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.”

It is the second month in a row North Yorkshire Police have issued such a warning.

According to the police, the victim was contacted by a fraudster claiming that there were issues with her bank card being used fraudulently and that he was investigating counterfeit cards and cash.

He persuaded her to go to her bank and withdraw a large sum of money in cash.

The fraudster said someone would attend her home and take the money for “safe keeping”.

After the first collection, the scammer told the victim to withdraw more money and said it would be collected.