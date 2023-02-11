TK Maxx announced one of its locations would be closing because of landlord leasing issues, forcing the brand to close and relocate.

Homesense, which specialises in homeware items such as candles, ornaments, storage devices and decor will also be closing some of its locations next month.

With the saddening news, what stores will be closing amid the announcement of a major shakeup to the brands?

TK Maxx and Homesense announces closure of UK stores (Image: Canva)

What TK Maxx and Homesense stores are closing amid the shakeup?





TK Maxx bosses announced the closure of their Edinburgh Meadowbank shopping park location after the store faced problems renewing its lease with the landlord.

Speaking to Edinburgh Live, the branch spokesperson said that all staff were hoping to be given roles at other TK Maxx and Homesense locations.

Adding: "Our senior managers have been in store supporting the team. We’re currently in consultation with all affected associates and our intention is that all associates will be offered roles in other local TK Maxx or Homesense stores."

A spokesperson for Homesense also confirmed that all Macnhester-based staff will be offered roles at nearby stores amid the news that the Manchester Arndale Shopping Centre branch would close.

A Homsense location in Swansea was also announced as another location facing closure.

Deborah Dolce, Group Director, TJX Europe said: “We are proud of our continued investment in communities across the country through new store openings, store modernisations and relocations.

"Last year we opened two new stores – a TK Maxx in Bromborough and a Homesense in Altrincham. This year, we’re opening another three new TK Maxx stores and a new Homesense store in Stevenage.

"To meet growing customer demand on tkmaxx.com, we’re also opening a new logistics centre in Crewe which will create jobs for the local community. We look forward to bringing new, bright and beautiful TK Maxx and Homesense stores to even more shoppers across the UK and offering great retail careers to those communities.”

TK Maxx and Homsense to open new locations amid closure of stores

However, the brands, which are subsidiaries of the American group TJX Companies, announced that several locations would open across the UK in the coming months and years.

A new location has been confirmed for Llanelli in Wales with an opening date still to be announced.