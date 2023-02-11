York Bid has organised a spectacular illuminations display on the South Transept of the cathedral.

Called Colour and Light, it was officially switched on yesterday evening just before 6pm.

Every evening from now until Thursday February 23, the Minster will be ablaze with the spectacle depicting the history of York through the ages.

As the display, produced by Edinburgh company Double Take Projections, progressed, a crowd gathered to watch, including our head of news and digitial content, Simon Walton, who took this video.

We hope to have more video of the display on the website later today.