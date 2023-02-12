Most websites and apps anonymously track your activities, mostly so they can support personalised advertising targeting you.

However, there are features on your Apple iPhone many don’t know about which could stop your activity being tracked.

A TikTok from MILAD reveals how to stop your browser from tracking you while searching the internet on your phone.

He said: “Things I bet you didn’t know your phone could do, go on settings then click on Safari.

“When you go on here, go all the way down and you are going to turn off 'Privacy Preserving Ad Measurement' for tracking, so no more tracking.”

MILAD also warned public WiFi was “always dangerous” and showed viewers how to avoid joining unsecured WiFi.

He said: “Unsecured WiFi is always dangerous so on your Wifi click on 'auto join hotspot' and click on 'never'.”

Finally, MILAD revealed the setting you should know about in order to stop receiving unwanted texts, calls and emails from Apple.

The TikToker said: “Next click on your name and click on 'name, phone number and email address' and go all the way down and you can turn off all these 'announcements' so Apple won’t spam you.”

The advice comes as Apple users have been warned over a new impersonation email that informs customers that their Apple ID has been locked.

Fraudsters are reportedly impersonating the tech giant to collect personal data from users.

The new scam takes the form of emails that claims your Apple ID has been locked following ‘multiple failed sign-in attempts’.

Watch out for the sender's address and make sure it includes the apple.com domain and does not consist of random numbers and letters.

You will also likely see multiple spelling and grammar errors in the body of the email.

Apple, along with other official businesses, will usually address their customers by name.

Users are told to log into their account with the company if they have any concerns that the email is legitimate.

Scam emails can be rewarded by forwarding them to the following email addresses: report@phishing.gov.uk and directly to Apple: reportphishing@apple.com.