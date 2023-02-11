THE A1(M) in North Yorkshire remains partially closed this morning after the crash that closed it completely for most of yesterday.
A lorry carrying a refuse wagon collided with the central reservation early yesterday morning near Catterick.
Both carriageways were completely closed for 12 hours between Junction 51 at Leeming Bar and Junction 52 at Catterick.
Although two lanes in each direction are now open, one lane in each direction remain closed as repair work is continuing.
The lane closures will protect workmen working on the central reservation.
The lengthy complete closure was necessary because both vehicles were so badly damaged, specialist teams were needed to remove them from the road.
There was also a large diesel spill which had to be removed and significant damage to the road surface which had to be repaired before the road could be declared safe and reopened to the public.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here