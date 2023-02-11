One rider was later charged with drink riding after he failed a second breath test at Fulford Road Police Station. Police spotted him weaving in the road.

The second blew just under the limit when he was tested at the police station. Roadside breath tests cannot be used for evidence in court, so the second rider was allowed to go free without being charged.

Sgt Paul Cording tweeted: "A reminder that under the Road Traffic Act, e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles & therefore amongst other things, drink drive laws must be adhered to."

Several York riders have been banned from driving or riding any car, lorry, motorbike or other vehicle after they were caught riding e-scooters while over the drink drive limit.

Drug riding a e-scooter is also illegal.

The only e-scooters that can be ridden legally on the roads are those that are part of the government sponsored hire scheme. All riders must have a valid driving licence and abide by other conditions. Private e-scooters cannot be used on public roads.