Tens of thousands more people are thought to have lost their homes and around 60,000 injured.

Cllr Carl Les said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the tens of thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by Monday’s earthquake and the tragic events which followed in Turkey and Syria.

“The loss of more than 21,000 people as a result is desperately sad and we share the sense of loss and sadness with people all over the world.

“While we know that search and rescue efforts continue there is also a real risk now for those who survived and need help with medical supplies, food, clothes and shelter.

“Sadly, even in the darkest of times there can be scams and while the majority of fundraising will be legitimate, some may not.

“I would encourage anyone who would like to support the aid effort to do so via the Disasters Emergency Committee which will ensure the right support goes to the right organisations.”

Donations can be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee via its website.