The vehicle sustained significant damage while parked outside Barclays Bank in Pickering at around 9pm on Thursday evening (February 9).

A small silver vehicle collided with a 4x4 Ford Ranger which was parked at the side of the road. The Ranger sustained large amounts of damage, in particular to the driver’s door.

Police are appealing for information about the driver of the silver vehicle, who is believed to be a female.

They are also requesting assistance to help establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anybody with information is urged to email joanne.fawcett@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101,

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

People are urged to quote the reference 12230024940.