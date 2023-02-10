North Yorkshire Police say that at 3am this morning (February 10) officers were on patrol on the A64 and noticed three quad bikes travelling towards Leeds.

READ MORE: Extension to major York roadworks

They contacted our Force Control Room and further officers were sent to assist with the search. A police helicopter (NPAS) was also scrambled.

READ MORE: Happy Valley star teams up with York businessmen for latest venture

A short time later the suspects abandoned the three quads near Hazelwood Castle and ran into fields. It wasn’t long before the police helicopter was overhead and using its thermal imaging camera to help find the suspects.

A police dog unit was also sent to the the scene and a police dog was used to track the scent of the suspect.

The police helicopter noticed a heat source inside a pig pen and the crew guided the officers on the ground towards who then detained a suspect. A second suspect was also detained a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, theft of a motor vehicle, drive a motor vehicle when unfit through drugs and possession of a class-B drug. A 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for the police, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and theft of a motor vehicle.

They both currently remain in police custody and enquiries are continuing to locate the third suspect.