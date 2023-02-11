York was ranked as the 41st worst place to live in the country during a study by the satirical website, iLiveHere, which looked at the 50 worst places to live.

The study branded the North Yorkshire city as a 'middle class Hades' - and suggests the roads are full of careless cyclists and teenagers looking to cause trouble.

But lead singer in York-based band Shed Seven, Rick Witter, has hit back at the report, defending his hometown.

Rick said: "To suggest York is one of the worst places in the UK to live is frankly laughable. Yes, like most urban areas and cities undoubtedly some areas perhaps don't live up to others, but unquestionably York has a magnificence about it that is unmatched.

"It's a city for all seasons with a rich history and countless activities and sightseeing opportunities, as well as some brilliant bars and restaurants. I'm sometimes guilty of taking it for granted as living in York I see it a lot, but I often stop and marvel at the city.

"Oh and did I mention the Minster? The art community is also very cool and healthy - and some great bands have been formed over the years. I should know, I'm in one."

Shed Seven lead singer, Rick Witter (Image: UGC)

The survey, which is conducted annually, took a poll of 105,598 people, who voted where the top 50 worst places to live in the country were.

Luton was ranked as the worst place to live in England, followed by Peterborough in second and Portsmouth in third.