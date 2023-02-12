Construction firms in York, North Yorkshire and East Riding can find out how to win contracts on the region’s major building developments, at a forthcoming industry summit with presenter George Clarke.

George is best-known for his work on the Channel 4 programmes The Home Show, The Restoration Man, George Clarke's Old House New Home, and George Clarke's Amazing Spaces.

The Construction Business Summit - Super-Charge Your Business To Win More Contracts, will see him talk about the future of the construction industry, as keynote speaker.

George Clarke (Image: York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership)

He said: “There’s a real need for more buildings to meet demand, so I’m thrilled to be meeting some of the businesses from York, North Yorkshire and East Riding, who want to be part of the big construction programmes in the region.

“It’s essential that construction encompasses sustainable practices, as well as creating buildings that are fit for purpose, affordable and look good. That’s why it’s great to join the panel at this event to discuss making this happen, and how small building businesses can make the most of the construction opportunities in this region.

“Construction is a crucial sector, so I’m glad to be at the heart of the conversation at this summit.”

The event is free to attend and takes place on Tuesday, March 14 at the Principal York.

Principal York will host the free event (Image: Newsquest)

It's aimed at micro and small businesses working in building or related trades. It is hosted by The Supply Chain Network in partnership with York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub, Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and Yorkshire Construction Training Group.

Attendees will have access to support and information, as well the opportunity to meet and talk to industry experts and representatives of organisations leading major construction projects.

As well as advice on how to access major developments, the day will also cover support on writing successful bids, sustainable practice, apprenticeships and how to develop a healthy, skilled workforce.

To find out more and to book your place, go to https://bit.ly/3Yk98kI