The research team from the universities of York and Manchester will look at the scope of doctors working across both sectors and any differences in quality of care.

Karen Bloor, Professor of Health Economics and Policy at the University of York said: “This project will be the first major study to make use of data about inpatient care from both NHS and independent hospitals, looking at the whole scope of medical practice and exploring the differences and variations within and across hospitals.”

Through national surveys of hospital leaders and on-site work, the team will explore how reforms to clinical governance are working and how information is used in practice to support quality improvement.

Researchers will also examine patients’ experiences of care across the NHS and independent sectors.

The independent healthcare sector is playing an increasingly important role in meeting the rising demand for both NHS and privately-funded treatments.

The new study will help address whether all parts of the healthcare system work together as effectively as possible so that patients get the best possible care, wherever they are treated.