RECENT cases at York Magistrates Court included a man who stole from his employer, a man who hit a woman and a third man who defied a court order protecting a woman.
Raymond Alastair Brown, 49, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted assaulting a woman in Norton and committed criminal damage to her property.
Brown, of East Hermitage Place, Leith, was also banned from contacting the woman or going to a street in Norton for five years. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Dylan Orkie McChesney, 27, was made subject to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to stealing cash from his employer in February 2022.
McChesney, of Lindsey Avenue, Acomb, was given a community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 140 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £350.76 compensation, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Marvin Terrence Higgins, 52, of Tudor Road, Acomb, was given a 14-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.
The order had been made by North Yorkshire magistrates to protect a woman.
He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
