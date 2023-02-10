Every year, The Merchant Adventurers present tankards to top-performing cadets, reservists and regular service personnel in the Royal Navy, British Army, and the Royal Air Force, in York and across Yorkshire.

This year they held the first in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic in the Merchant Adventurers Hall in Fossgate.

Delma Tomlin, Governor of 'The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York', said: "We are delighted to welcome back the cadets, reservists and members of the armed services to the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall.

"The Tankards presentation is a long standing and important date in our company calendar and it’s an honour to recognise the exceptional work and dedication of our recipients."

This year, honours went to Able Cadet Alex Exelby, 16, from Acomb, who is with York Sea Cadets and a pupil of York High School, and Cable Sergeant Major Will Kelly, 17, from Selby, who is with Selby detachment, B Company, Yorkshire Army Cadet Force, and a pupil of Selby High School.

Officer Lieutenant Commander (SCC) Jacqui Gorman RNR said: “Alex is the best dressed in the unit and has one of the highest attendance scores.

"Liked and respected by his peers and is a credit to the Sea Cadets”.

Officer Commanding, Major Christine Massey, added: “Will upholds exemplary standards and presents such a positive influence that he has become a role model for others to aspire to in the cadets.”

Jason Wright, the chief executive of the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: "We’re extremely grateful to the Merchant Adventurers for supporting the Armed Forces in this way and highlighting the vital contribution they make to the region and the UK as a whole."