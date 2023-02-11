The outline plans extend to ‘thousands’ of pages and the councillors say their initial view is that it is hard to find any changes following the consultation events the developers have held with residents.

Haxby and Wigginton Lib Dem Councillor Andrew Hollyer said: "We remain concerned about the reduction in the level of green space proposed to the south of the site, the lack of space to extend the cemetery, as well as issues with local highways infrastructure.”

The councillors are also concerned as to the status of the site, which they say remains in the Green Belt, though the emerging Local Plan, which has yet to be adopted, will remove it from the Green Belt and allocate it for housing.

Cllr Hollyer added: “Crucial wider issues such as the impact on the GP surgery, and transport are slightly glossed over in the reports - which state they'll be resolved later.

"We are encouraging residents to respond to City of York Council with their views on the application - so that they can be taken into account."