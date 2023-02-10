Stephen Hewitson, 30, of Flaxley Road, Selby, pleaded guilty to cannabis driving on Finkle Street, Selby. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £576 and ordered to pay a £230 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Joshua Daniel Keown, 28, of High Street, Newton on Rawcliffe near Pickering, admitted being three times the drink drive limit on New Year’s Eve on Salisbury Road, York magistrates heard.

He was banned from driving for three years and 11 months, made subject to an 18-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Wayne Addison, 52, of York Road, Acomb, was twice the legal alcohol limit on New Year’s Day on Kent Street, central York.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from the roads for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Karl James Drury, 38, of Marmian Drive, Stockton-on-the-Forest, was banned from driving for four years and made subject to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities after he pleaded guilty of failure to provide a breath test.

He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £625 prosecution costs.