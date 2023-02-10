The Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor run was held on October 9, 2022, and raised £2,200, which was donated to the charity, Friends of Malton Hospital.

A launch night took place on October 7 at the New Smithy Arms, Swinton, where there were various games and a raffle.

On the night, a spokesperson for the event said the Brudler Combine Harvester donated by Ripon Farm Services proved to be “very popular”.

There was also bidding for a surprise box, which was donated by Merry Dale’s Glamping Bell Tents.

The tractor run itself began at 10am from P Farrow and Sons scrapyard in Swinton.

It made its first stop at the Bay Horse Ale House in Burythorpe and had a second stop at the Spotted Cow, Malton, before finishing at the New Smithy Arms, Swinton, where the raffle was held.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The villagers made us feel really welcome whilst admiring all the tractors.

“The Cariss family wish to express a huge thank you to all the local businesses for their support with prizes and also to all those that helped with the run.”

The e 2023 Tractor Run will be held on October 8.

More information can be found on the Jack Cariss Memorial Tractor Run Facebook page.