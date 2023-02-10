Verity Garrington runs a ladies only fitness bootcamp based in York, which has more than 300 members focusing on improving health, fitness, lifestyles and giving ladies their confidence back.

On March 17, Verity will be aiming to complete 100,000 steps during a 24 hour period, all to raise money for the IDAS charity.

Verity said she has chosen this "incredible" charity as it is close to her heart.

Verity's personal assistant, Lucy, said: "We are encouraging anyone who would like to join her at any point during the 24 hours to take part."

Verity will be updating her social media channels on her location, so anyone who wants to join her can find out where she is.

To support Verity's effort, visit her donation page online at: https://bit.ly/3xg7aq1