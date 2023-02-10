Well, here is our fun guide with 18 ideas to ensure your day is extra special.

There is something for everyone - from wildlife lovers and nature explorers to art and history fanatics.

Put together by Route YC- which promotes the Yorkshire Coast - you can make this year’s Valentine’s Day one to remember, by using this guide to choose your ideal date.

For walkers and hikers

1. Be a pair of love birds and explore RSPB Bempton Cliffs - one of the finest wildlife spots in England. This is a must for couples who love the outdoors.

Bempton Cliffs

2. For those who want to extend their walk, there’s the breath-taking coastal path to Flamborough Head, passing North Landing and Selwicks Bay before reaching the famous Flamborough Lighthouse.

3. Another spot to check out is Sewerby Hall, a stunning Grade I listed house which sits within beautiful gardens and 50 acres of parkland. Admire the 360° views from the cliff tops or get up close to animals at the onsite zoo.

4. Or go for a stroll or bike ride through Filey Brigg Country Park and the surrounding area including Filey Brigg Cliffs, where you can look out over the bay from the peninsular.

5. For even more memorable Valentine's moments together, wrap-up warm at the idyllic sunrise spot at Mappleton Beach near Hornsea, which is also a perfect setting for a walk, with the rugged cliff backdrop for that added bit of romance.

6. Couples can make the most of Whitby’s location in the North Yorkshire Moors by venturing into the National Park to experience a wealth of walks, waterfalls and beauty spots. The most well-known of these being Falling Foss – a perfect spot to grab a couple’s selfie in front of the 30-foot-high waterfall!

Adrenaline Seekers

7. Scarborough is the place for couples who are searching for a bigger thrill! Look out over the Yorkshire coastline for a whole new perspective with Scarborough Speedboat Rides.

8. If your other half is extra adventurous, check out Dexter’s Surf School in Scarborough which offers activities on the waves including surf hire and lessons, kayak tours and paddle boarding lessons.

9. Away from the salt water in Scarborough, visitors can enjoy the slides, pools and spa at Alpamare or race on the new zip-line at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Sightseers

10. For the sightseers, seek out history this Valentine’s Day and stop off at some of the more lesser-known landmarks on the Yorkshire Coast. Did you know, the longest bench in the world is in Scarborough? Scarborough Railway Station is home to the most extended railway bench globally and was constructed by William Bell on behalf of the North Eastern Railway in 1883.

11. Literacy lovers should visit Anne Bronte’s grave, situated in St Mary’s burial ground off Castle Road to Scarborough. Author of Agnes Grey and The Tenant of

12. Wildfell Hall, Anne was often overshadowed by her famous sisters, Charlotte, but her final resting place remains open to visitors.

13. A trip to Whitby isn't complete unless you have climbed the 199 steps from the old town to St Mary’s Church. Literature fans will know that it’s said that Dracula himself climbed those very stairs.

Enjoy a romantic day in Whitby

History lovers

14. Embrace the nostalgia of fairground games at Holdsworth amusements or take a

step back in time at the vintage transport museum at Scarborough Fair Collection

which is filled with retro motors and bikes.

15. Scout Hornsea’s artistic heritage, with a visit to the Hornsea Museum where you’ll find artwork and original pottery that was once manufactured in the town. The Pottery Trail highlights the uniqueness of the area and an unusual historical tale can be found at Bettison’s Folly – a distinctive piece of architecture found in between the museum and the mere.

16. Whitby is certainly a gem of the Yorkshire Coast where memorable stories can be

found! Uncover centuries of history with a visit to Whitby Abbey which has been

a destination for visitors for nearly 1,500 years. Situated on the East Cliff

above Whitby, visitors can explore the ruins whist taking in the picturesque sea

view.

Wildlife wanderers

17. Close to Withernsea, the Spurn Safari is the ultimate way to explore the

wildlife and natural beauty at Land’s End with your significant other. Onboard

this safari, visitors rally over the dunes before reaching the peninsula. What’s

more, at Tunstall beach, there’s hidden beauty beneath the waves and when the

tide is out fossils of an ancient forest on the seabed can be found! You may

even find a keepsake or two to remember your adventure together.

18. Try Danes Dyke Nature Reserve in Bridlington, where more wildlife can be

discovered, wander down to the beach at the bottom, which is especially great to

see at low tide with an abundance of rock pools to spot along the way.