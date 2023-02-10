The scheme at Haxby includes affordable homes, open space, with talks underway to help deliver sporting and health facilities.

Following detailed and ongoing community consultation, developers David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes, and Vistry Group have now submitted their vision to City of York Council.

The outline proposals include around 800 new homes, with 30% affordable including Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent.

With a recent report from North Yorkshire and York Housing Board indicating that under half of the required affordable homes are being delivered in the city, the developers say the site can help deliver on this established need.

The developers also say their scheme promises better access to nature, with existing cycling and pedestrian routes linking into the site and carrying on throughout the proposed development.

Several areas have been identified for public open space including children’s play areas and sustainable urban drainage systems (SUDs). A green buffer has been included from properties south of the development and refined to ensure the development remains within walking distance to encourage sustainable travel into the centre of Haxby.

The site is identified for housing in the emerging City of York Local Plan (ST9), which has been subject to independent examination by a Government appointed Planning Inspector. The draft proposals have been informed by the York Local Plan process which includes requirements for housing delivery, open space, drainage, and space for the community to use.

The developers say talks are already taking place with local sports groups over a significant piece of land proposed for sports provision, with football identified as a possible use. As detailed plans are developed, further engagement will take place with the community over key matters like sports provision as well as home design and aesthetic, ensuring the development fits sympathetically with the wider community.

As part of the public consultation, discussions have started with the local NHS including to identify the best approach to ensure new homeowners can easily access the local health service. Discussions will continue through the Outline and then Reserved Matters stages.

A representative from Vistry Group said: “We are pleased to meet this significant milestone to deliver new homes and open space in Haxby. We have taken on board a range of views from local residents and stakeholders and will continue to do so through the process”.

A representative from Barratt Homes commented “This scheme can make a significant contribution to York’s established pressures to deliver a range of house types including affordable homes. This site can help ensure local people, particularly younger people, have increased housing options locally – an issue which came up in discussions during the public consultation”.