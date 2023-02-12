York transport plan idea - build an underground railway

I HAVE read with interest the article in The Press (February 4) about York's local transport strategy.

But in one respect Mr D'Agorne does not go far enough. He does not mention the possibility of building an underground railway in York.

I live near Acomb Green. I could catch the train at Acomb Green station, and pass through stations at West Bank Park, Holgate Hill, Blossom Street, Railway Station, before alighting at York Minster.

I do not think Mr D'Agorne will rest until everyone who can possibly ride a bike is doing so.

The trouble with this is that riding in the rain is a wet and unpleasant business.

But people could still be encouraged onto their bikes if the council gave cycling capes to all who need them.

This would be called the Poncho Policy.

David Martin,

Rosedale Ave,

Acomb, York

---

Why does Hull Road ward get 'trainee councillors'?

RECENTLY, the Lib Dem team for Hull Road distributed a leaflet claiming that the ward's Labour councillors only reported 25 items each during 2022, far below the average.

Maybe the reason for this is that we have three Labour councillors representing this ward but only one is experienced and helpful and that is Michael Pavlovic.

The reason behind this is simple, Hull Road ward is used by Labour to train students wanting to pursue a career in politics. While I have no objection to someone wanting to pursue such a career, why does Labour think Hull Road ward is so unimportant that it can afford to employ two out of three as trainees?

It is simply not good enough and the residents deserve better representation. No wonder the council comes under such criticism when it is comprised of councillors with little knowledge, experience or lasting association with this great city.

Harry Edessis,

Sadberge Court

Osbaldwick,

York

---

Why Chancellor Hunt will lose the Tories the next election

WHICH idiot appointed that another idiot Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor, oh yes it was Rishi Sunak.

I predict that Hunt will single handedly lose the Conservative Party the next election.

Why? Because his handling of the Treasury money to produce the budgets he has come back with are so bad, he takes but gives nothing.

Most Chancellors would mix the bad news with some good news for the electorate - but his was all bad news.

It was all take, take, take. I appreciate times are hard but he is literally squeezing the hard working people of this country too far.

Without growth we will continue to slide slowly into higher inflation and be the highest taxed country in Europe and you can only squeeze a person so much.

Ann Cruickshank,

Oxford Road,

Lytham St Annes

---

Ingenious idea

RATHER than spending huge amounts of money and time installing speed humps to slow the flow traffic in and around the streets of York the council has at no expense been installing new experimental "horizontal" speed restrictions to all the roads. Vehicles have to slow down as they zig zag between the innumerable potholes.

What a fantastic money-saving effort by the council. And of course it's environmentally friendly and - best of all - costs nowt.

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street ,

Monkgate, York

---

