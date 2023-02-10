Network Rail have written to residents living close to the York to Scarborough line in the streets around Bootham warning them of disruption this weekend.

They say they want to cut back tree branches close to the track with work planned from 11pm-8am on: Saturday and Sunday, January 11 and 12.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "We are curtting back vegetation that is encroaching on the tracks and is at risk of affecting the sighting of the signalling equipment. Leaf fall from the overhanging trees is also causing issues witht he safe breaking and acceleration of the trains. The encroaching vegetation is also reducing the safe space for our staff to position themselves when trains are passing.

"Before work starts, Network Rail or its representatives carry out an ecological survey.

"If any protected species of nesting birds are identified, then appropriate methods of working are put in to place."

The company say they will be using chainsaws and chipping machines as well as handsaws.

The spokesman went on to say: "I know that working close to homes may cause disruption. Our team will try to minimise the noise they cause as much as possible."