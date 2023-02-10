C and M Ices, which has a van pitched outside the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate, has scooped up the top prize from the Ice Cream Alliance, the industry’s UK Trade association.

John Taylor of of C and M Ices was chosen as the Ice Cream Direct Ice Cream Van of the Year at this year’s Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show, held at Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre between February 7-9.

John, who is the fourth generation of the family business, has been working in the industry for over 25 years and described winning the award as “the biggest honour of (his) life.”

“I am not often lost for words but the moment it was announced I was literally speechless,” he said.

“As an ice cream van operator you can't get a much more prestigious award, and it proves to everyone we put our all into our business.”

Zelica Carr, Chief Executive Officer at The Ice Cream Alliance, said: “Congratulations to John. There was very stiff competition among the three finalists - so to win is a very big achievement.”