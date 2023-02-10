POLICE are searching for the family of a woman who died in a North Yorkshire town this week.
North Yorkshire Police officers are trying to locate family members of Margaret Myers, 73, who sadly died earlier this week.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death."
If you can help, please email the Coroner's Office: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
