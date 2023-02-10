After further trails at the iconic building last night, an official switch on is due this evening.

‘Colour and Light’ is an immersive projection experience for the whole family, illuminating York Minster during the dark evenings of winter.

Brought to the city by the York BID, the unique show has been created by Doubletake Projections using projection mapping to re-imagine the facade of the iconic South Transept of York Minster.

The free public show will be visible from the South Piazza of the Minster from 6pm to 9pm every evening from this evening until Thursday February 23.

The show will be on an 8-minute loop, and viewers are invited to stay for as many showings as they wish. No booking is required.

YorkBid says continuing the Minster’s 2,000 years of history and human creativity, ‘Colour and Light’ brings elements of the iconic building’s rich heritage into the digital realm.

As well as paying homage to the Cathedral's construction and incorporating nods to local history, a particular focus will be on bringing York Minster's medieval stained glass to the spotlight.

Collaged compositions of biblical stories told through the stained glass will be animated and beamed onto the towering transept walls - shining a new light on the medieval window illustrations.

Using various animation techniques and styles, the after-dark projection show will illuminate the Minster showcasing elements of the rich historical archives in a new and engaging way while emphasising the grandeur and ornate detail of York Minster's architecture.

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director at the York BID said, “In the current economic climate, we have been keen to undertake projects that attract people to the city in the dark winter months; as well as put a smile on people’s faces.

“York Minster's status as one of the world’s most magnificent cathedrals is something to be celebrated. We're delighted to be working with Doubletake Projections on this project and look forward to seeing the Minster’s historic architecture showcased in a whole new way.”