Also that the boat refugees should not be allowed in the country but sent back to their first safe country, namely France.

I think his comments would be welcomed by the vast majority of the population but fear that the do gooders of the country are now looking to find some obscure happening in his past with the view of bringing him down and stop these very welcome proposals.

TJ Ryder,

Acomb,

York

... RISHI Sunak's newly appointed deputy chair of the Conservative Party Lee Anderson has said that he supports the return of the death penalty and that "nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed".

I'd like to point out that there are people like Timothy Evans and Mahmood Hussein Rattan who didn't commit a crime BEFORE they were executed.

Cllr Tony Fisher,

Liberal Democrat - Strensall ward,

West End,

Strensall, York

---

Ex-MPs do not deserve rewards

JUST when you thought MPs couldn't become any more out of touch with the public, they manage to surprise once again.

Now they want to be given medals and a six-figure payout on the odd occasions when the electorate wake up and chuck the incumbent out of office.

Who do they think they are, civil servants?

They deserve no such special treatment and, as they often liked to claim, they did the job to help society rather than to loot it, the opportunity they wasted should have been its own reward.

That and the customary peerages, directorships, Covid contracts and the like.

Instead I’d like to have those whom the public rightly choose to sack, frogmarched from the building and taken for a parade through their former constituency organised by Jeremy Clarkson.

That might help induce better government rather than offering them cash rewards for failure.

I’d love to hear our local MPs' views on the matter, perhaps The Press can ask them for comment?

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

One strike and you are out

RE the story in The Press about the despicable act by the thief Eleonara Hristova ('Thief who stole £1,000 from elderly woman is locked up ', February 7 ).

She spoke how she followed an elderly lady in St Sampson's Centre for the over 60s and robbed her while distracted.

St Sampson's Centre for the over 60s has always been looked upon as a safe retreat, a sanctuary from the outside world.

It has been violated by an unscrupulous young woman without morals who was in the country for only two months from Bulgaria and already on police bail and stating she had no intention of returning to Bulgaria.

We have enough home grown rogues and vagabonds in the country without importing them from abroad.

She should be denied the right to stay and returned to her own country and denied access again - as all miscreants should be denied entry to the country. One strike and you're out.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

