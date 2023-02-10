Lutt & Turner, in Market Place, Malton, retained its score of a five out of five following an assessment on January 31.

The café works with YO Bakehouse to offer a variety of fresh food and drinks.

Co-owners, Chris Turner and David Lutt, started the business in 2015 when they purchased their equipment from Chris’s mum, who also ran her own baking company.

Jo Allen, manager at the café, said: “We work tirelessly to ensure that the building is as clean as possible.

READ MORE: Police issue Ryedale council scam call warning

“We are immaculate – what you see is what you get.”

Also receiving a food hygiene rating was the staff canteen at Karro Food Group, in Norton, after inspectors visited on January 31.

Karro Food Group, Norton (Image: Google)

Karro Food Group is one of the UK’s leading pork processors with processing plants across the country.

Richard Newton-Bacon, chef manager, said: “The inspector was thorough and professional.”

He said audits are regularly carried out at the business by external bodies and are also done internally.

READ NEXT: Major road through North Yorkshire closed both ways

“We make sure we have a tight run ship.”

The ratings mean that of Ryedale's 144 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 117 (81 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.