Ambulance workers are forming a picket line outside York Ambulance Station from 10am until 10pm today - in what will be their fourth strike in the dispute.

Ed Wood, a paramedic and Unison rep for the station in York, said this not what the team want to be doing.

Mr Wood said: "We want to be back attending patients, doing the job we love - but talks are the only way forward for this dispute to end.

This is the fourth strike by ambulance workers (Image: Edwin Wood)

"The Government are unwilling to sit down and have a grown up, constructive dialogue with the unions and find a way to conclude the ongoing industrial action.

"I would like to reassure the people of Yorkshire that despite today's industrial action, emergency cover will be provided by our members so please call 999 if required.

"Morale across the NHS is at its lowest since I joined 20 years ago. The last few years have been extremely difficult for all NHS workers. The pandemic and then the massive impact that understaffing and hospital delays have caused has had a massive knock-on effect to ambulance staff.

"Despite this staff are standing strong together and this will carry on until a solution can be found.

"We have had massive support from the public on the street. People are coming to the picket line and telling us that they are right behind us. We would all like to say a big thank you to them all. The people of York know why we are here today and what has brought us to take this industrial action."

Around 15,000 members of Unison in five areas have walked out, with officials warning of escalating action in the coming weeks unless the deadlock is broken.

They are striking against the Government's actions on pay and staffing levels (Image: Edwin Wood)

It has been reported that Unison said it is balloting another 10,000 of its ambulance members in England for industrial action, so any future strikes could be the biggest yet for the union.

The union’s head of health, Sara Gorton, said there was a “gap” between what the Prime Minister and other ministers were saying in public about having “constructive talks” with unions, compared with what was actually happening.

She said she believed the Government was now “sitting it out” and waiting for the next pay round rather than trying to negotiate a deal to resolve the current dispute.

Health unions said they are considering new pay offers from the Welsh Government, but there are no signs of any progress in England.

The Westminster Government said it will only discuss next year’s pay rather than pay for the current year, which is at the heart of the disputes.