South Bank and Dringhouses is shown to have the highest rate in York at 289.7 per 100,000 population and a total of 23 cases in the area. This means that the area is shaded in dark blue, as the rate is between 200 and 399.

Haxby has the second highest rate in the city at 122.5 cases per 100,000 population and seven cases in the area. This area is shaded in a lighter blue as the rate is between 100 and 199.

New Earswick and Clifton Without and Skelton are shaded in a dark green colour on the map as the rates in these areas are between 50 and 99.

A lot of the city is now shaded in white as there are less than three cases in these areas, meaning no data is shown.

York's overall rate stands at 33.2 cases per 100,000 population, with a total of 70 cases of the virus in the city.

The latest Covid map can be viewed here.