TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 586 people had died in the area by January 26 – up from 584 on the week before.
They were among 18,532 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (February 9) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.
