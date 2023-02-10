The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 586 people had died in the area by January 26 – up from 584 on the week before.

They were among 18,532 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (February 9) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.