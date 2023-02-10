Healthwatch York is once again asking people to share their experiences of the rising cost of living in York. The team said the aim of the survey is to develop a "real understanding" of how rising costs are affecting people’s physical and mental health.

Siân Balsom, manager at Healthwatch York, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who opened up to us last year. The survey results we published just before Christmas highlighted significant concerns.

"It prompted a really honest open discussion at our city’s Health and Wellbeing Board about the real impact of not being able to heat our homes or afford food on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, especially on the very young and those already living with long term health conditions.

"In all our years, it was the first time we felt the need to add a content warning in sharing what people had told us.

"Within those results, many people commented on their fears for managing over Christmas. But what we are starting to hear anecdotally is that things are more challenging than ever.

"It is vitally important we continue to highlight what this really means for York’s residents. Alongside our previous questions to explore how people are coping, we’re asking some more specific questions about eating, heating and health.

"We also want to hear people’s ideas of things that would make life better for people struggling with the rising cost of living.”

The key findings in Healthwatch York's report last year on the cost of living suggest that people are struggling to heat their homes, often resulting in the worsening of existing physical or mental health conditions, people are reducing the amount of nutritious food that they buy and are skipping meals due to rising food costs and people reporting increased isolation due to a lack of money to spend on social and leisure activities.

All of the feedback from the latest survey will be published and shared with Healthwatch England to feed into national work.

The figures will also be used locally to continue to highlight people’s experiences and target local support activity and resources to where they are most needed. The survey also shares details of support and advice available to anyone who is currently struggling.

The surveys are available online at: https://bit.ly/3jLleoa

Paper copies can be collected from Healthwatch York at York CVS in Priory Street. Healthwatch York will also be taking them out to community events over the next few weeks.

Copies of the survey in any other format can be requested by contacting the Healthwatch York office by email at healthwatch@yorkcvs.org.uk or by phone on 01904 621133.