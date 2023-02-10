Customers will need to download and sign up for an account on the Rewards app for the first time to take advantage of the ‘First Scan Bonus’, an offer for new users only.

The ‘First Scan Bonus’ runs until February 28 and will see new users receive £5 in their Cashpots after they complete their first shop either in-store or online with no minimum spend required.

Asda is helping to boost customers’ savings with every shop by offering a range of activity on the loyalty app.

These include Asda’s milestone missions where customers can earn up to £20 back in their Cashpot throughout February and March, alongside many offers on George, George Home, Optical and a wide range of big brands.

Customers can look out for new Missions and Star Products every week and for events like Valentine’s Day, Half-Term and Mother’s Day, to help their Cashpot grow.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Asda customers can use their Cashpot in a variety of ways and vouchers can be created with as little as £1 with the maximum voucher amount being £100.

The current savings on the loyalty app complement wider Asda’s community programme which supports communities that may be struggling with the rising cost of living.

Including Asda’s Winter Warmer and Kids Eat for £1 deals, which have been extended until March 31, 2023.