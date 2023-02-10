The A1(M) in North Yorkshire has been closed both ways for most of the day from junction 52, the A6055 for Catterick, to junction 51 A684 for Leeming Bar and Bedale after a crash and there are still long queues.

The A1(M) is closed both ways after a crash at Catterick (Image: Highways)

The crash happened at about 7am this morning (February 10), and involved a lorry that has crashed with a bin lorry which has overturned and the HGV has crossed the central reservation.

The hard shoulder was initially opened by the police to allow traffic to pass the scene.

The Highways Agency say drivers in North Yorkshire are advised to allow more time for their journeys this afternoon.

They say closures are expected to remain in place this afternoon and into this evening for repairs to the central barrier and the road surface, both of which were significantly damaged in the incident.

Both vehicles involved have now been recovered, however clear-up and resurfacing work is expected to last throughout tonight and into Saturday (February 11).

There are currently delays of around 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway. All traffic caught up within the closures in both directions has been released.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the A1M at junction 51 and onto the A6055. Drivers are advised to continue for around six miles on the A6055 before rejoining the A1M at J52.

Drivers travelling southbound are advised to follow the same route, in reverse.