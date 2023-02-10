The A1(M) in North Yorkshire is both ways closed with queueing traffic due to accident from junction 52 the A6055 for Catterick to junction 51 A684 for Leeming Bar and Bedale.

The crash happened at about 7am this morning (February 10), which has since closed the road and involves a lorry that has crossed the central reservation and overturned.

The hard shoulder has been opened by the police to allow traffic to pass the scene.

North Yorkshire Police say diversions are in place while emergency services work at the scene.

Please avoid the area if you can until further notice.