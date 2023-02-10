British Transport Police detectives are trying to identify a person after human skeletal remains were found on a railway embankment in Hull.

A force spokesman said that on Wednesday, December 7 last year, officers were called to reports of human bones found near Brackley Park in Hull. The area was cordoned off while specialist teams conducted a search of the scene and found the skeletal remains which are estimated to have been there for over seven years.

A police spokesman said: "Following the results of a post-mortem exam and extensive forensic enquiries, officers are today releasing details to help identify the person so they can inform their family.

"The bones are believed to belong to a man, at least 50 years of age, likely to be white, and 5’7 tall. Anthropological exams identified that they could be from the UK, Europe, Indian Subcontinent, North Africa, or Middle East.

"They were wearing size seven Hush Puppies shoes, dark brown trousers with a brown belt, a dark-coloured Henley and Knight Jacket, and a grey and black striped jumper.

"In their possession, found at the scene was a 'New Zealand' keyring with a kiwi bird image, and two Sekonda wrist watches."

A Sekonda watch found on the body (Image: BTP)

Detectives are hoping someone might recognise these items and come forward to assist their investigation, while they continue to undertake further forensic work and missing person enquiries to identify him, how he came to be at the location, and how he died.

The keys found on the body (Image: BTP)

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 465 of 07/12/22.