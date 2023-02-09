YO1 Radio, in Goodramgate, has announced that Claire Pulpher will join them with her self titled show 'The mid morning show with Claire Pulpher', from Monday, February 13, to complete the radio's daytime line up.

Her show will run every weekday from 10am to 1pm.

Claire said: “I’m very proud to live and work in the city that I love. York has so much going on all the time and so much to offer.

"I am really looking forward to being able to talk about it, every day, on the new show.

"I really cannot wait to get started on Monday and be part of YO1 Radio as it continues to move forward”.

Claire is a singer, actor, producer and dancer. She trained in musical theatre at the Oxford School of Drama and has gone on to achieve UK and World Championships titles in dance.

She is also accomplished in the technology, gaming and mobile phone industry, having become the overall winner of the BBC programme, 'Phone Shop Idol.'

Wayne Chadwick, managing director of YO1 Radio, said: "We are so pleased to have Claire joining us. She is very experienced, very well known locally – and multi-talented.

"Following immediately on from Griffo in the Morning, and ahead of the Lunchtime Takeout and Chris Marsden in the Afternoon, Claire will complete a very strong daytime line-up – and I’m sure our ever-growing audience will love her!”

Claire’s show can be heard across York on 102.8FM, Selby on 90.0FM and across the whole of North Yorkshire on DAB+ Digital Radio.

To find out more, visit at www.yo1radio.co.uk or on social media @thisisyo1