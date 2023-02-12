As reported in The Press, Claude Monet’s 1899 masterpiece The Water-Lily Pond will be going on display in York Art Gallery from May next year as part of a programme to loan some of the National Gallery’s finest paintings to regional art galleries.

Art lovers are already looking forward to its arrival.

The exciting news is just one of many headline-grabbing events that have taken place at York Art Gallery over the years.

Today we are taking a look back at some more sensational stories from the gallery.

Predicting a riot!

In 2018, pop art of a different kind arrived in York with the opening of When All Is Quiet, Kaiser Chiefs in Conversation with York Art Gallery.

The chart-topping York band whose hits included I Predict A Riot co-curated an experimental exhibition that explored the boundaries between art and music, sound and vision. At the launch, band members Simon Rix, Vijay Mistry, Nick "Peanut" Baines and Andrew White all attended but singer Ricky Wilson was absent through illness.

Kaiser Chiefs at York Art Gallery

The exhibition featured 11 artworks from York Art Gallery's collections, each chosen by Kaiser Chiefs, which were accompanied by a song heard on a headset.

In a next-door room, The Kaisers created an installation specially for the show, Silent Gig, which removed music from the experience of a gig, but heightened lighting and lyrics.

Out of this Wolds!

In 2011, it was standing room only to see an exciting art work from celebrated Yorkshire artist David Hockney. The artist's Bigger Trees Near Warter was 40ft in length and took up an entire wall of the gallery.

David Hockney enjoys a cigarette break outside York Art Gallery

Hockney visited the exhibition and was dwarfed against the art work, which was inspired by his love of the Yorkshire Wolds' landscape.

The art work was painted in oil on 50 separate canvasses and then pieced together.

Writing on the wall

You've heard of an artist in residence, but York Art Gallery gave this idea a twist by hosting a writer in residence in 2008.

Best-selling historical fiction author Tracy Chevalier immersed herself in the collections at the gallery during her 12-month tenure.

Tracy's tasks were to write a short story inspired by the paintings and people at the art gallery, judge a short-story competition and oversee an exhibition.

However, she also hosted readings and "writer in" sessions where the public was encouraged to speak to her about her work, the progress of her short story and her thoughts about the paintings on display.

Writer Tracy Chevalier at York Art Gallery

Tracy's most famous novel, Girl With A Pearl Earring - turned into a film with Colin Firth and Scarlett Johansson - was based on a painting by 17th-century Dutch artist Vermeer

It was thought to be the first time such a well-established author has become a writer in residence at a British gallery.