The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said Stephen James Martin’s actions were an “affront to the court”.

He was sentencing the 38-year-old painter decorator for the third breach of a restraining order and harassment.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, told York Crown Court the crimes covered nine months until Martin’s arrest immediately before Christmas.

His behaviour made the woman feel “anxious and uncomfortable,” the barrister said.

The woman had told police: “The restraining order is in place to protect me and now I feel more and more anxious every day.”

Martin, of Coggan Close, Clementhorpe, made his first court appearance on Christmas Eve and has been in prison ever since.

“It was a flagrant third breach,” the judge told him as he jailed him for 10 months.

Martin pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order and harassment. The order will remain in force indefinitely.

Defence solicitor advocate Shila Whitehead said he had been desperate to contact the woman to resolve an ongoing issue between them but now realised there were other ways of dealing with the matter.

Ms Morrison said the order was imposed in 2015 when Martin was convicted of assaulting the woman.

As well as forbidding him from contacting her, it also banned Martin from going to the woman’s street.

From March 26, 2022 to December 23, 2022, she received messages via Facebook from him on many occasions, including a suggestion that he had considered starting legal proceedings.

The messages were not threatening, said the prosecution barrister. Some asked the woman to contact him.

In September, one of her neighbours told the woman they had seen Martin cycling in her street.

Martin has 48 previous convictions and began his criminal career when he was a teenager. His record includes 13 previous convictions for breaching court orders, said Ms Morrison.

Ms Whitehead said Martin had been “quite upset” about the issue which he said had arisen when the woman had done something “without any explanation”.

He had contacted her in “frustration” because she wouldn’t speak to him and though he had been cycling in the woman’s street, he had not been near her home.

“He is clearly regretful,” she said. “He knows, he knows he has done wrong.”

Martin wanted to tackle the problems he had and which had been identified in a probation officer’s report.

His family were standing by him.

He had a painting decorating business with two employees who were likely to lose their jobs if he was given a prison sentence, said Ms Whitehead.

The judge told Martin: “I’m afraid, for your third breach …….the only appropriate sentence is an immediate term of imprisonment so you learn your lesson.”