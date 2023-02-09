Michael McIntyre will be trying out brand new material at the Grand Opera House York next week on Thursday and Friday (February 16 and 17).

His big break came when he performed on the televised 2006 Royal Variety Performance. Since then Michael has become one of the most successful comedians in the world, with his tours selling over 4 million tickets.

He holds the record for the highest selling artist at London’s O2, the UK’s biggest arena, for 28 sold out shows.

Michael hosted Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow from 2009 on BBC One. The series was a huge success, receiving BAFTA nominations and winning the National Television Award for Best Entertainment Programme in 2012.

In 2016 Michael began hosting the hit BBC One show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. Now in its sixth series, the show has won several awards including a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance.

In 2020 Michael devised and hosted the hit BBC One gameshow Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel. The show has been nominated for BAFTA and NTA Awards and has returned this year for a third series. Michael will also soon be hosting the US version on NBC.