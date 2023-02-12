City of York Council has submitted a planning application to dual part of the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, hoping that this will lead to a reduction of congestion in the city centre. Climate activists have, naturally, pledged to oppose the dualling ‘on all fronts’.

The council has also, meanwhile, just released its draft ‘vision’ for transport in the city over the next ten years, flagging up various ways of potentially reducing car use and cutting carbon emissions. The vision will be discussed by the authority’s Executive of senior councillors today, and there is expected to be a major consultation starting soon.

It all brings to mind the huge debate and controversy that swirled around plans to build an inner ring road in York in the early 1970s.

It was, apparently, popularly known at the time as the ‘tarmac necklace’ - and a photo we have dug out of our archives gives an idea of just what a massive (and disruptive) project it would have been.

The 1972 photo (top) is of a model which shows a massive dual carriageway where the Queen Street bridge is.

The road sweeps past York railway station and the model seems to suggest that, had it been built, cars and other vehicles would have been able to speed effortlessly around the edge of York city centre.

In reality, knowing York as we do today, it would more likely have turned into a giant car park in which motorists found themselves crawling along in endless queues.

Nevertheless, the inner ring road was supported by the then York City Council. It went to a public inquiry - where, according to York architect Matthew Laverack, it was backed by a government planning inspector. Mr Laverack says it was only the Secretary of State of the time, Anthony Crosland, who stopped it.

Sadly, we haven’t been able to find any more images of the proposed ring road. But we’ve dug out a series of images showing York in 1972 (the date of the public inquiry) instead.

We have also included an image from recent planning documents which gives an artist’s impression of what a new, upgraded roundabout on a dualled outer ring road might look like. Just for comparison...