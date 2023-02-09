York based housebuilder Persimmon invited 30 construction students from York College to their 655-home Germany Beck development in Fulford as part of activities taking place across the country for National Apprenticeship Week.

The joinery, carpentry and bricklaying students were hosted by Persimmon’s construction director, site team and apprenticeship managers who demonstrated the various elements involved in building a house.

Apprentices already working on the development were also on hand to talk about their own experiences and what they enjoy most about putting their skills into practice.

The students on the tour (Image: Persimmon)

Ashley Stokes, head of curriculum for construction at York College said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for groups of our full time bricklaying, carpentry and joinery students to see the work that happens on a live construction site. This will enhance the student’s wider skills as we prepare them for the workplace.

“York College have a strong, collaborative working relationship with Persimmon and to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week we were delighted to be invited by Persimmon to see the work being undertaken at Germany Beck.”

Hosting the groups of students, Steve Baron, construction director for Persimmon Yorkshire said: “It’s great to be able to host construction students on one of our live construction sites and demonstrate the ways in which they can put the skills they learn to use.

“We’re always looking at new ways to inspire young people into the industry– particularly during national apprenticeship week – and I hope that some of those young people we met today will be excited at the prospect of putting their skills into practice on completion of their studies.

“As a Top 100 Apprenticeship employer and a York based business, we’re especially proud of our partnership with York College helping young people develop the skills they need to embark upon one of the many fulfilling careers construction has to offer.”

About 30 students took part across the week (Image: Persimmon)

National Apprenticeship Week (February 6-12) brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the difference that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.