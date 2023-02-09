YORK vanished from online maps and apps yesterday - only to be replaced by another location.

The city disappeared from the Maps app on iPhones yesterday and was replaced by an area called 'Milby'.

One Twitter user said: "York has vanished from Apple Maps, I live in Milby now."

Meanwhile, others said...

 

The real Milby is a hamlet found close to Boroughbridge.

The issue has since been resolved and York is now back on the map.

York Press: The issue has now been resolved and York is back on the mapThe issue has now been resolved and York is back on the map (Image: Apple Maps)