The city disappeared from the Maps app on iPhones yesterday and was replaced by an area called 'Milby'.

One Twitter user said: "York has vanished from Apple Maps, I live in Milby now."

Something strange in the neighbourhood when the apple weather app thinks the centre of York is Milby… pic.twitter.com/x4y5twJuyM — Polly McMeekin 💙 (@PollyMcMeekin) February 7, 2023

I’m in Kelfield, 8 miles south of York, and I keep being told I’m in Milby. 🤷‍♂️ — Alex Brown (@alexbrownvideo) February 8, 2023

The real Milby is a hamlet found close to Boroughbridge.

The issue has since been resolved and York is now back on the map.

