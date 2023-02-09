YORK vanished from online maps and apps yesterday - only to be replaced by another location.
The city disappeared from the Maps app on iPhones yesterday and was replaced by an area called 'Milby'.
One Twitter user said: "York has vanished from Apple Maps, I live in Milby now."
Meanwhile, others said...
Something strange in the neighbourhood when the apple weather app thinks the centre of York is Milby… pic.twitter.com/x4y5twJuyM— Polly McMeekin 💙 (@PollyMcMeekin) February 7, 2023
I’m in Kelfield, 8 miles south of York, and I keep being told I’m in Milby. 🤷♂️— Alex Brown (@alexbrownvideo) February 8, 2023
The real Milby is a hamlet found close to Boroughbridge.
The issue has since been resolved and York is now back on the map.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel