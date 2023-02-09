Ahead of Valentine’s Day next week, the Open Table online booking service has analysed more than a million dining reviews nationally to produce a UK top 100.

Open Table said: "Food is its own love language, but when it’s served in a cosy room or a candlelit booth? Guaranteed fireworks."

York has 4 of the 18 restaurants making the rankings in Yorkshire.

Ate O’Clock at 13A High Ousegate is praised for a “great late lunch” “nice wine and good food” and “plenty of choice.”

Ate O'Clock re-opens on High Ousegate

La Vecchia Scoula in Low Petergate is cited for: “Fabulous food, drinks and service in lovely historic surroundings.”

The bistro Nola at 2A Lendal promises a “Glamorous night out with superb live jazz, wonderful ambience, great food and service.”

Finally, the The Star Inn The City in Museum Street promises "amazing" food and staff and is “definitely somewhere special for special occasions,” said a recent review on the website.

Other romantic places in North Yorkshire that made the Open Table Romantic 100 include the Fat Badger on Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, for “Wonderful food, good choice. Lovely atmosphere.”

The Tannin Level on Raglan Street, Harrogate, offers “Great value and lovely food.”

Finally, the Vivido Bar & Restaurant in Cheltenham Crescent was praised for “excellent food, excellent service.”