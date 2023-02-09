Hull-based taxi firm Drive has taken over 659 Taxis in Layerthorpe, joining Yorkshire's largest independent taxi and private hire fleet.

Drive managing director, Chris Hall, said the deal means the team of eight dispatchers in York are staying with the company and they are now supported by a team of 50 who work across Yorkshire.

He said they are also looking to increase the current fleet of 60 drivers.

Mr Hall said: “I am thrilled to be launching our service in York. 659 has been a key player in the market for many of years however, we now look to take it to the next level. Feedback from customers and drivers is that historically getting a cab in York has been somewhat of a lottery and it is our mission to change this for the better."

Drive was created six years ago with the intention of improving the taxi market in Hull. Since then the company has merged eight smaller taxi companies into one, creating an unrivalled service for both their drivers and customers.

Mr Hall said: “The merging of many small fleets has benefited both the drivers and customers by reducing waiting time for the customers and dead mileage for the drivers.”

In 2021 Drive also acquired businesses in Doncaster.

Having recently rebranded their vehicle stickers and office to their “Drive Blue” it really has been all change in the short time that Drive have been in York.

Mr Hall also outlined some of the other immediate changes which have been introduced.

He said: “It amazes me that other fleets make drivers wait up-to three months to receive their hard earned money, this to me unsustainable for most drivers. At Drive, drivers are paid their fares twice each week with the longest any driver needs to wait for their funds being four days.

"Customers need to be able to pay by card, which many already do using our easy to use booking app, and drivers need these funds as quickly as possible.”

Stephen Ashford, a manager at 659, said he hopes that: “This is the end of having to call round every fleet in the area, like a game of Russian roulette, in order to go from A to B."