Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, February 9.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and more.

Ambiano Electric Lazy Susan

Whether you’re hosting for your family or friends, keeping the food warm can be a task.

This Electric Lazy Susan does just that, heating your food up to 60C.

It has a rotating design and a detachable power cord.

Make it yours for £39.99 via the Aldi website only as it’s an online exclusive.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find office supplies and electricals, bits for the garden and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Canon PIXMA MG2550S Printer

If you’re looking to upgrade your office space, this Canon PIXMA MG2550S Printer could be just what you need.

Whether you need to print, scan or copy documents and photos, this printer can do it all.

It can print almost silently and could be yours for £33.99.

To find out more about it, you can visit the Lidl website.

United Office Document Shredder

If you’ve had a clear-out and need to shred documents and paper, you’re in luck as Lidl has the United Office Document Shredder coming to its middle aisles.

It’s available for £14.99 and you can see it via the Lidl website here.

It has an extendable arm, allowing it to clip onto circular and rectangular waste paper bins (28-42cm).

The shredder can shred up to six pieces of A4 paper (80gsm) at once and it has a manual reverse mode to clear paper jams.

