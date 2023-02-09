Darren Atkinson, aged 37 from Harrogate, is believed to be evading arrest in connection with a serious assault on a woman, North Yorkshire Police said.

He has been wanted since January 31, 2023 - and extensive enquires are ongoing to bring him into custody for questioning.

Atkinson is thought to still be in the Harrogate area, although checks are continuing to be made with other police forces including British Transport Police in case he is travelling by train or bus.

If you know where he is or you have seen a man matching Atkinson’s photograph, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay.

For immediate sightings, call 999 for an emergency response.

If you have useful information to help the wanted person appeal, call 101, option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. You can also make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230017168 when providing information.