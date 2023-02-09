Langan began a glittering career at the club with York Ladies in 2009 before the formation of York City Knights Ladies in 2016.

Her first success came as a part of York's promotion-winning side the following year, as the Ladies won the Challenge Shield and went undefeated in the Merit League to earn a spot in the Betfred Super League for the 2018 season.

Standing out on the pitch due to her leadership qualities, Langan was appointed York's Club Captain ahead of the 2020 season, a year after she helped the club reach the 2019 Challenge Shield Final.

Despite the 2021 season bringing with it a host of new signings and a managerial change, Langan remained an integral part of Lindsay Anfield's squad, and took the role of co-captain alongside Sinead Peach last year.

Langan admitted that family life has played its part in the decision to hang up her boots: “It got to a point where I needed to stop and go out on a high.

“My oldest son Bobby has just started secondary school and he loves his sport. It’s been hard if both our training sessions have been on the same night.

“I’ve had to say, ‘Sorry Bobby, you can’t go training because I've got to go.’ Having to do that as a Mum is hard.

“We’ve managed it and my family has committed just as much to rugby league as me. But I feel like it’s at a point now where I need to give all my commitment back to them and to him growing in his sport. Unfortunately it means that I have to retire.”

She retires with plenty of fond memories to look back on from a glittering career at York however, having won both the inaugural 2022 Women's Nines and the 2022 Betfred Women's Super League League Leaders' Shield, the club's first major silverware in 13-a-side.

Langan crossed over for two tries that day as York snatched a 22-14 victory against heavyweights Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium in August, and admits that has been one of her proudest moments at the club.

“When we were losing by loads of points every week in Super League, the girls were still going out there and working hard," she reflected.

"I was so proud of them for doing that and not walking away.

“And last season, to win the League Leaders’ Shield, having started from the very bottom to then finishing at the top, that was a proud moment.”

Director of Rugby Lindsay Anfield admitted that Langan will be greatly missed ahead of the new season, which sees the Valkyrie start with a rematch of last year's Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos as part of a double header with the Rhinos' men on Easter Saturday (April 8).

“Katie is a legend of rugby league in York, having been a key part of the sport in the city for well over a decade," she said.

“When I came in, she was an established captain and she really helped with the transition that took place at the club.

“She was the best athlete that we had and probably still is, so it’s a massive loss to the club and the squad to lose Katie.

“She was a really valued member of the squad on and off the field and we’re really grateful for everything she has done for this club.

“We wish her all the best for the future and she’ll be greatly missed.”

Chairman Clint Goodchild echoed Anfield's sentiment, admitting that Langan will be a big loss to the Valkyrie both on and off the pitch:

“Katie has been at the frontier of the growth in women’s rugby league here in York and she’s seen it transition into something that the whole region can be really proud of.

“Her decade of dedication is something that most clubs need to have the foundations to succeed.

“We’ve never had a finer leader, she was a great captain and co-captain and she’ll be greatly missed by everyone at the Club.”

The club have also placed on record their thanks to Langan for all her efforts, and wish her the best in her retirement.