Spark:York in Piccadilly is hosting a series of events to make the holiday week stand out - offering fun activities for all.

February 11,13 an 18 - a team from Art of Protest Projects (@aopprojects) will run street art workshops for both kids and adults. If you fancy learning the art of design, stencil making, and spray painting techniques, this one's for you!

February 12 - want to revamp your wardrobe while not costing the earth? Get swapping with @kindofyouco, a sustainable clothing initiative based in Leeds. This clothes swap is free to attend, but any donations received will go towards Kyra women's project. You can drop any clothing donations at the Spark:York site office until February 11 between 12-8pm.

February 14 – You can enjoy some Valentine's food - and have the chance to treat someone special to flowers which will be on sale too.

February 16 – Family favourite and timeless classic, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, will be screened as part of Spark Cinema Club, from 5.30pm.

February 19 – @storycrafttheatre are back with their spectacular, big energy, interactive show. Come and set out on this fun journey full of games, music, puppets, and so much more!

Pre-booking is required for most of the above find out more via Spark:York on Instagram at @sparkyork