Divert, which launched at the beginning of 2021 as a bulk rubbish removal and recycling company for businesses and domestic customers, is offering people the chance to name a bin truck after their ex partner.

Company spokesman Mark Hall said: “We have plenty of trucks in need of a good name and we thought, why not give people the chance to put their trashy ex behind them once and for all?”

Divert.co.uk waste operatives, from left, Paul Deighton, Michael Hernandez and Kieran Sherriff (Image: Divert.co.uk)

“It couldn’t be any easier to arrange either, all you have to do is click on the link, fill out the form, and hey presto you’ve whacked their name on a bin lorry.

"We could have called all our trucks “Binny McBinface”, but that joke is so over. Bad break-ups happen to us all – and sometimes you just have to do something crazy to help you let go and move on from a terrible relationship.

"You could throw away their stuff, throw darts at their picture, or maybe even sign their email up to a load of random mailing lists.

"But if you’re looking for the ultimate way to vent your break-up blues, then why not name a bin truck after them for the ultimate self-love satisfaction?

“We’ve all trash talked about an ex before. So imagine the pleasure you’ll get by seeing their name on the side of a bin lorry full of rubbish.

“What better way is there to let that trashy ex go than by waving their namesake truck off into the sunset and out of your life for good?

“We can even let you know which town we’ve relocated your ‘ex’ to just in case you want to take a picture and send it to them so they get the hint.

“Alternatively you could just move on and forget about them, but to be honest with you, where’s the fun in that?”

Divert launched in 2021 out of the success of BusinessWaste.co.uk – the commercial waste company founded by Mark alongside Adam Bailey and David Adams which was named one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies by The Sunday Times.

If your rubbish ex deserves to have a bin truck named after them, head over to https://www.divert.co.uk/name-a-bin-truck/, and follow the simple instructions.